Tourism key pillar of J&K economy, FY27 budget proposes Rs 180 cr for Amarnath Yatra infra

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The tourism industry is a key pillar of economic growth and livelihood generation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday, while announcing measures to promote sustainable tourism, pilgrimage infrastructure and cultural preservation in the annual budget for 2026-27.

Presenting the budget in the assembly, Abdullah said that despite challenges such as the Pahalgam terror attack incident and subsequent floods, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 1.61 crore tourist visits in 2025, reflecting resilience and sustained confidence in the destination.

"The government proposes to build a sustainable, inclusive and year-round tourism economy, balancing infrastructure development with environmental conservation and community participation," he said.

The chief minister said that the government will focus on developing world-class tourist destinations, strengthening tourism circuits and positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a global tourism brand with financial and technical support from the Union Ministry of Tourism.

He said, "Environmental infrastructure has been prioritised with the sanctioning of a 3.2 MLD sewage treatment plant at Gulmarg and upgradation of the solid waste management plant, while similar measures are planned at Sonamarg to protect fragile ecosystems".

The government is also working on the restoration of heritage sites and shrines through the culture department, he added.

Abdullah said that the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of pilgrims visiting the Shri Amarnath Ji shrine.

He said more than 200 infrastructure works for the annual pilgrimage were completed during 2025-26, and proposed an outlay of Rs 180 crore during 2026-27 to further modernise pilgrimage infrastructure in partnership with the Border Roads Organisation.

Tourism diversification through winter sports, water sports and adventure tourism is underway, with water sports facilities being developed at Wullar-Manasbal and Bani-Basohli, the chief minister said, adding that sports tourism is also being promoted through events like the Kashmir Marathon and Jammu Marathon.

The second Kashmir Marathon held in 2025, along with a three-day expo, recorded over 3,000 registrations from 27 states and Union Territories and 11 countries, generating Rs 2.11 crore through sponsorships and Rs 0.20 crore in registration fees, he said.

Abdullah said that the government will organise an international film festival in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation during 2026-27 to promote cultural diversity and stimulate the local economy.

Also, the JK Tourism mobile app has been launched to provide verified real-time information, integrated booking services and AI-based assistance to tourists.

According to the chief minister, the homestay policy has helped address accommodation shortages, with over 1,600 registered homestays in the Kashmir division and more than 300 in the Jammu division, supported through concessional financial assistance from J&K Bank.

Highlighting initiatives for creating employment, Abdullah said skill development and entrepreneurship remain a core component of the government's strategy, and a dedicated skill mission will be launched to equip the youth with industry-ready technical skills, internships and on-the-job training opportunities.

The tourism and youth affairs sector has been allocated Rs 472 crore under capital expenditure for 2026-27, which is Rs 61 crore higher than the revised allocation for 2025-26, he said.

On culture, the chief minister said the government has prioritised preservation and promotion of heritage assets. Besides, a provision has been made to complete ongoing projects under Phase-I of the Heritage Revival, Restoration and Maintenance Scheme and fast-track projects under subsequent phases.

Abdullah also proposed the restoration of the Mughal-era Nishat Garden in Srinagar, modernisation of the SPS Museum, strengthening of the public library network and establishment of new cultural centres at Bandipora, Shopian, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Poonch and Budgam.

He said the culture department has been allocated Rs 109 crore under capital expenditure for 2026-27.