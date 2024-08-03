Tourism minister Shekhawat inaugurates international hospitality expo

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A premier hospitality expo with participation of over 1,000 exhibitors was inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Saturday.

The 7th edition of the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE 2024) to be held from August 3-6 is being hosted at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

"With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 20,000 B2B buyers, including luxury hotels, resorts, homestays, restaurants, cloud kitchens, and the f&b sector, IHE 2024 is set to establish new benchmarks in the industry," the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

This year, the expo is co-located with major events like Catering Asia, Tent Decor Asia, Biofach and Ayuryog Expo, providing a comprehensive platform for the hospitality sector.

In his keynote address at the event, Shekhawat, said that it is a matter of pride for the ministry to be part of IHE which is being successfully organised for the seventh time, and has played a significant role in advancing India's hospitality industry over the past six years.

IHE not only supports the Indian hospitality sector, but also highlights its potential on the global stage, it said.

It is more than just an exhibition, it is the epicentre of the hospitality industry, bringing together professionals and associates from the sector to network, exchange ideas, share knowledge, and achieve international success, he said.

Shekhawat further said that tourism has the potential to contribute to India's vision of becoming the third-largest economy.

"India has all the resources to present a world-class tourism sector.

Tourism is the largest employment generator after the agriculture sector.

We are witnessing diversity and new business opportunities in this sector and this is the perfect platform to learn about them," he said.

India can be established as a "perennial station and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism can play a vital role in this direction".

The progress and development in this field are crucial, and everyone involved plays a significant role, especially in bridging the gaps, he added.

"Our government is committed to excelling in the field of tourism and hospitality. ..India is now coming up as a centre of attraction," the minister said.

Ambassador of Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung and Chief Trade Counsellor of the Embassy of Vietnam, Bui Trung Thuong were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

India Expo Centre & Mart said, "We have collaborated with Vietnam as a partner country, thanks to the support of Bui Trung Thuong, Trade Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam".

Vietnamese exhibitors will showcase their products, and Vietnamese chefs will organise masterclasses on their native cuisines, it said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has been inducted as the 'Focus State' to showcase its potential as an exhibitor during the event.

The four-day 'Hospitality Sourcing Gala' also features some exciting culinary competitions, including Pastry Queen India Competition, Master Bakers Challenge India 2024, India Pizza League Championship, it added. PTI KND NB NB