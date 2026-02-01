Tourism received strategic recognition in union budget: Brigade Hotel

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Real estate player, Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, on Sunday said that the budget has given the 'strategic recognition' to the tourism sector.

The Budget's emphasis on tourism goes beyond infrastructure and rightly addresses the sector's biggest gap, skilled human capital, Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd Director, Vineet Verma, said.

"The emphasis on infrastructure led development, experiential tourism and ease of doing business sends a strong signal to investors and operators alike. This can accelerate asset creation, improve quality standards and unlock the sector's true economic potential. " he said in a statement. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB