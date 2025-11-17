Tourism season 2025-26: Goa receives first charter flight from Poland

Panaji, Nov 17 (PTI) Goa on Monday received the first charter flight of this tourism season from Poland, officials said.

The Enter Air aircraft, chartered by Rainbow Tours, landed at Manohar International Airport in Mopa at 9.05 am with 185 passengers, the official said, adding it is the second consecutive year that Goa has featured as a key long-haul destination for Polish holidaymakers.

"The arrival of the Polish charter marks another positive step in the state's efforts to expand global tourism partnerships. This season, our focus is on promoting quality tourism, enhancing connectivity and ensuring visitors experience the richness of Goa's culture, heritage and natural beauty," state tourism minister Rohan A Khaunte said.

Tourism director Kedar Naik said Goa continues to witness a rise in interest from European markets.

"The Polish charter reinforces this confidence. The department remains committed to improving infrastructure, strengthening collaborations and offering travellers a seamless and memorable experience," he added.

Travel Corporation of India COO Ernest Dias said Poland has emerged as a promising market for Goa.

"We are delighted to see the season begin on a strong note. We anticipate steady arrivals and look forward to working with all partners for a smooth charter season," he said. PTI RPS BNM