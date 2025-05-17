Tourism season completely wiped out in J-K: tourism stakeholders in Katra

Jammu, May 17 (PTI) The recent developments post-Pahalgam terror attack have wiped out tourism season in Jammu and Kashmir, a body representing tourism stakeholders in Katra – the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine – said on Saturday.

The Chamber of Tourism, Trade and Industry Katra (CTTIK) said the abrupt drop in tourist arrivals has created an economic void across multiple sectors linked directly and indirectly to tourism, requesting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to announce a comprehensive relief package.

The tourism industry was badly hit in Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 persons.

In retaliation, Indian armed forces launched a missile strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, resulting in an intense military stand-off between the two countries.

At an extraordinary meeting, the CTTIK adopted a resolution moved by its president Raj Kumar Padha denouncing the Pahalgam terror attack and expressing deep admiration for the valour and courage displayed by the Indian forces during the recent operation Sindoor.

The resolution offered heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in Pahalgam and indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan.

“The tourism industry remains the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, contributing significantly to employment, trade, and overall economic activity. However, the industry is also the most vulnerable to disruptions, being the first to suffer and the last to recover in the event of any disturbance,” the resolution said.

It expressed concern that the recent war-like situation occurred during the most vital part of the tourist calendar — the months of April and May, traditionally considered peak season in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a result, the tourism season has been completely wiped out, leaving hoteliers, guest house operators, transporters, traders, wholesalers, and allied industries under severe financial stress, it said, adding the abrupt drop in tourist arrivals has created an economic void across multiple sectors tied directly and indirectly to tourism.

The resolution appealed to the government to announce an immediate relief package that includes the deferment of EMIs on term loans for at least six months, interest subvention on existing loans and working capital, and postponement of utility bill payments and state dues.

These measures, the chamber believes, are essential to give breathing space to thousands of small and medium enterprises that are struggling to survive amidst plummeting revenues.

It also urged the government to formulate a targeted tourism revival plan, involving promotional campaigns, stakeholder consultations, and support incentives for tour operators and hospitality providers.

The chamber stressed that reviving tourism is not only vital for economic recovery but also for restoring confidence among the business community and travellers alike.

At this difficult juncture, when business activity is stagnant and the morale of the business fraternity is at an all-time low, Padha has called upon the Chief Minister to take decisive and compassionate steps to support the sector.

The chamber reiterated that government handholding is crucial at this stage and will go a long way in mitigating the suffering of the affected population and ensuring the long-term stability of the region’s economy, the resolution said, hoping that the government will respond with urgency and vision to safeguard the interests of the tourism-driven economy of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS MR