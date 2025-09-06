Tourism sector can provide further boost to economy: Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said tourism is a key driver of India's economy and has the potential to provide further boost to the economy.

Addressing the 12th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) at Castle Kanota, Shekhawat said, "Tourism already contributes 5-6 per cent to India's GDP, compared to nearly 10 per cent globally. With our cultural richness and diversity, the sector can further boost the economy." He also urged the fraternity to promote alternative destinations and enhance visitor experiences.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the convention, announcing a tourism mobile app and new policies for film, adventure, and heritage tourism. She said India's travel and tourism sector contributed Rs 20.9 lakh crore to the economy in 2024, supporting 4.65 crore jobs.

Nearly 150 hoteliers from across India are attending the two-day convention, themed Romantic Heritage. IHHA President Emeritus HH Maharaja Gaj Singh stressed the need to preserve heritage for future generations. PTI AG TRB