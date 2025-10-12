Tourism sector estimated to grow with over 25 pc CAGR: Minister Shekhawat

Bhopal, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said the tourism sector contributes Rs 20 lakh crore to India's GDP, and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 25 per cent.

At the heart of this transformation lies the belief that tourism is a national priority, not an auxiliary industry, the Minister for Culture and Tourism on Saturday said, addressing the 'MP Travel Mart' organised by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.

"Tourism now contributes over Rs 20 lakh crore to our national GDP. It provides livelihood to more than 84 million people," Shekhawat said.

"India welcomed 20 million inbound tourists last year, and 2.94 billion tour trips were made by domestic travelers. Tourism sector in India is estimated to grow with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of more than 25 per cent," he added.

These numbers tell a deeper story, the story of empowerment, the tourism minister said.

"Artisans finding new markets, families running home-stays, women entrepreneurs creating eco retreats, local youth becoming confident guides and hosts," he said.

At the heart of this transformation lies the belief that tourism is a national priority, not an auxiliary industry, with an unprecedented investment in highways, airports, inland waterways and digital infrastructure, he said, adding that travel across the country has been made seamless. PTI LAL KRK GK