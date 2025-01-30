Tourism top priority to position J&K as global hotspot: CM Omar Abdullah

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government’s top priority is to make the region a global tourism hotspot.

Abdullah made the statement during his visit to the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Pavilion at the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2025, Asia’s largest travel trade show, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre here.

The event, which runs from January 30 to February 1, has brought together exhibitors and buyers from across the globe, providing a platform for destinations to showcase their unique offerings.

This year, Jammu and Kashmir has made a strong impression with the participation of 120 tourism trade and travel operators, highlighting the region’s unparalleled tourism potential.

From its breathtaking landscapes to its rich cultural heritage, the pavilion showcased why Jammu and Kashmir is a must-visit destination for travelers worldwide.

The Chief Minister emphasized his government’s unwavering commitment to tourism promotion, and said, “Tourism is a top priority for our government, and we are dedicated to positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a global tourism hotspot.

“Our participation in events like OTM is a step toward achieving this vision," Abdullah said, interacting with stakeholders, including travel operators, artisans and tourism officials.

He also inquired about the arrangements in place for their participation.

The chief minister also conducted a detailed inspection of the pavilion, appreciating the efforts to present Jammu and Kashmir’s diverse offerings creatively.

He directed the tourism department to ensure maximum outreach by actively engaging in major travel marts across the country and internationally.

Abdullah reiterated that his government is committed to supporting the tourism industry and ensuring that Jammu and Kashmir continues to shine on the global stage.

The stakeholders expressed optimism about forging new collaborations and attracting more visitors to Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS SKL KRK