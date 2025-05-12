Tourist influx in Goa rises 10.5 pc in Jan-Mar after tourism dept implements outreach programmes

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Goa has witnessed a 10.5 per cent growth in tourist influx during January-March 2025 after its tourism department implemented strategic outreach and partnership programmes.

The state registered arrival of 28,51,554 visitors in the period against 25,80,155 travellers during the corresponding period of 2024, Goa Tourism said in a statement on Monday.

This growth is a three-pronged strategy by the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, strengthening promotion in core and emerging markets, expanding international air connectivity, and diversifying tourism offerings, it said.

"Our success during the first quarter is not accidental - it is a result of deep partnerships, strategic planning, and consistent market outreach.

"Even as we stay alert to emerging dynamics, our goal remains clear - to make Goa a future-ready destination built on sustainability, connectivity, and meaningful visitor experiences," Goa's Minister for Tourism, IT, E&C, Rohan A Khaunte said. PTI SM SHW