Toyota Bharat opens regional parts centre at TVS ILP park in Andhra Pradesh

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) on Wednesday said Toyota Bharat Integrated Services has opened its regional parts centre at the TVS ILP's industrial and logistics park facility in Andhra Pradesh.

This development comes after Japanese auto group's firm leased over 33,000 sq ft space at the facility earlier for this purpose.

By establishing this facility with TVS ILP, TBIS (Toyota Bharat Integrated Services) aims to strengthen parts availability and accelerate service timelines, ensuring a more reliable customer experience across Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, TVS ILP said.

"The development will support Toyota as they expand their footprint in South India with their maiden global parts distribution center at our Visakhapatnam Park. This showcases how our tech-enabled, build-to-suit, well-connected infrastructure supports customers." said Aditi Kumar, Joint Managing Director, TVS ILP.

The new facility adds to TVS ILP's expanding Grade-A warehousing portfolio across India and aligns with its long-term investment strategy of building world-class industrial ecosystems in key logistics corridors, the company added.

"South India is an important market for us, where we have witnessed rising automobile demand in the last few years. Within this region, Visakhapatnam is a strategic hub owing to its strong port connectivity and serving as a cost-effective gateway to South and East India," said Prakash Nair, Director, TBIS. PTI IAS DR DR