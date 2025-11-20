Toyota Kirloskar, Maharashtra govt ink pact to set up labs in ITIs for automotive skills training

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maharashtra's Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) on Thursday signed an agreement to establish well-equipped laboratories in 45 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state to strengthen automotive skills training.

The agreement was signed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor senior vice-president Vikram Gulati and DVET director Madhavi Sardeshmukh at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in the presence of Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodha said the agreement would enhance training quality and create employment opportunities for students.

"This partnership will offer world-class training and open global job prospects for our youth," he said.

As part of the agreement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set up advanced laboratories for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) technician courses in 45 ITIs and train instructors appointed to these facilities.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 8,000 ITI students, a statement issued by Lodha said.

Gulati said that over the next five years, the company will support the establishment of state-of-the-art LMV labs and conduct specialised training programmes for instructors. The company will begin on-ground work within two months, and 13 labs will be operational by March 2026 in the first phase.

"The remaining labs will be launched in two subsequent phases," he said.

Lodha said the state's skill department is implementing several innovative initiatives for ITI students and that improved training standards will help them access global job markets. The collaboration with industry groups is essential for creating skilled and employable manpower through ITIs, noting that more employment-oriented agreements will follow, the minister said.