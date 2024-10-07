Toyota Kirloskar Motor allotted 827-acre land for new manufacturing unit in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) was on Monday allotted 827-acre land for a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said.

TKM on July 31 signed an agreement with the state government to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility for electric and hybrid cars.

"A greenfield smart industrial city was set up in the joint partnership of the Central and Maharashtra governments through a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) named the Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL). The nodes of Shendta and Bidkin are being developed," the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) official told PTI.

This project has started attracting investments and 827-acre land was allotted today to Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited in the Bidkin node of this industrial city, he said.

"The company (TKM) will invest Rs 21,000 crore for this (manufacturing) plant. The work will commence soon and production is expected to start from January 2026. This project will generate 8,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs," the official added.

After signing the agreement with TKM, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said 4 lakh electric and hybrid cars are expected to be manufactured every year with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, adding that this project will revolutionise the automobile sector.