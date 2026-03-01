Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales rise 20 pc to 34,034 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday reported a 20 per cent increase in total sales to 34,034 units in February 2026 compared to 28,414 units a year earlier.

Domestic sales grew 16 per cent to 30,737 units last month against 26,414 units in February 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

Exports jumped 65 per cent to 3,297 units last month from 2,000 units in the year-ago period, it added.

TKM Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar, said there was sustained demand across the company's product portfolio. PTI RKL BAL BAL