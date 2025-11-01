Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales rise 39 pc to 42,892 units in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday reported a 39 per cent rise in total sales at 42,892 units in October as compared to 30,845 units in the same month last year.

Exports were at 2,635 units last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Varinder Wadhwa said the company's seamless synergies across operations and recently introduced festive editions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition helped in driving sales.

"The favourable economic environment during the festive season, reinforced by the government's forward-looking GST reforms, has also boosted market confidence. At TKM, this has resulted in a significant rise in customer enquiries and order intakes, collectively driving our overall performance," he added. PTI RKL HVA