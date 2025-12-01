Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales rise by 28 pc in Nov to 33,752 units

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its total dispatches to dealers rose by 28 per cent year-on-year to 33,752 units in November.

The company dispatched 30,085 units to the domestic market and 3,667 units to overseas markets.

The company sold a total of 26,323 units in November 2024.

"Following a positive festive season supported by the government's progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 28 per cent," Varinder Wadhwa, its Vice President, Sales - Service - Used Car Business, said in a statement.

The recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition has also continued to help in reinforcing this growth trajectory, receiving recognition across the country, he added. PTI MSS SHW MR