Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 15 pc at 33,880 units in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday reported a 15 per cent rise in total sales to 33,880 units in January as compared to 29,371 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 17 per cent at 30,630 units last month as against 26,178 units in January 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

Exports were at 3,250 units last month, up 2 per cent from 3,193 units in the year-ago period, it added.

"The year 2026 started on a positive and encouraging note, with continued momentum of our product portfolio and customers' trust in our commitment to quality, safety and sustainability," TKM Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar, said. PTI RKL TRB