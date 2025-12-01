Business

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 19% YoY in Nov amid robust festive demand

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its dispatches to dealers rose 19 per cent year-on-year to 30,085 units in November.

The company sold 25,182 units in November 2024.

"Following a positive festive season supported by the government's progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 19 per cent," Varinder Wadhwa, its Vice President, Sales - Service - Used Car Business, said in a statement.

The recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition has also continued to help in reinforcing this growth trajectory, receiving recognition across the country, he added.

