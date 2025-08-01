Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 3% to 32,575 units in July

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said its sales increased 3 per cent year-on-year to 32,575 units in July.

The company sold 31,656 units in July last year.

The Japanese automaker sold 29,159 units in the domestic market and exported 3,416 units last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"Overall, market acceptance has been consistent for us, which goes to underpin our unwavering commitment to a customer-centric approach," TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Varinder Wadhwa said.

The company's focus will remain on continuing to serve the market with high-quality products and enhanced value-added services through enhanced reach, which will serve as the key growth drivers in the months ahead, he added.