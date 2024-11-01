Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 41% at 30,845 units in October

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday reported a 41 per cent rise in total sales of 30,845 units in October as compared to 21,879 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales stood at 28,138 units while exports were at 2,707 units last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The company's entire range of product offerings has experienced strong sales momentum during the festive season, TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said.

"This growth is fuelled by increased footfalls and strong demand for our SUVs and MPVs, along with a significant boost from the introduction of 'Festival Limited Editions' of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Glanza and Rumion, which were specially launched for the season," he added.