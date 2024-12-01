Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 44 pc in November at 25,586 units

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday said its total sales rose 44 per cent year-on-year to 25,586 units in November.

The automaker had sold 17,818 units in November last year.

"Our diverse portfolio, spanning from hatchbacks to SUVs, continues to offer tailored mobility solutions that resonate with varying lifestyles," TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said in a statement.

The year 2024 has exceeded the company's expectations, he said.

"We are gearing up to close it on a strong note, with a continued focus on redefining customer experience to effectively meet evolving market demands," he added. PTI MSS ANU ANU