Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveils experiential museum in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled a first-of-its-kind lifestyle and cultural hub to bring together Indian philosophy of mindful living and Japanese culture along with advanced technology under one roof.

Based in Bengaluru, tem (toyota experiential museum), reflects the belief that mobility and innovation transcend vehicles.

"At Toyota, our vision of creating ‘Happier Paths Together’ goes beyond mobility — it is about inspiring experiences that connect people, cultures, and emotions. With tem, we hope to offer a truly unique experience that embodies this spirit,” Toyota Kirloskar Motor Deputy MD Tadashi Asazuma said in a statement. PTI MSS MSS DR DR