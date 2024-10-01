Toyota Kirloskar sales rise 14% in September

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in wholesales at 26,847 units in September.

The automaker had dispatched 23,590 units to its dealers in September last year.

The company sold 23,802 units in the domestic market and exported 3,045 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"As the festive fervour picks up footfalls and enquiries are charged up, which makes us positive of a very good festive season. Notably, our SUV, MPV, and small car segments have experienced significant growth nationwide, contributing over 90 per cent to our sales in the month of September," TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said.

Key to meeting this rising demand has been the company's strategic operational improvements, such as the introduction of a third shift, he added.

"This has significantly optimised our supply chain, particularly for high-demand models where waiting periods have been reduced," he said.