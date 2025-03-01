Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 13% in February, sold 25,220 units

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said its overall sales increase 13 per cent year-on-year to 28,414 units in February.

The company sold 25,220 units in February 2024. Last month, the company dispatched 26,414 units to its dealers in the domestic market.

It also exported 2,000 units.

"MPVs and SUVs continue to be the primary growth drivers, contributing 68 per cent to overall sales," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Varinder Wadhwa said in a statement.

The strong demand for models such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, Fortuner, Legender, and Rumion reflects the growing preference for reliable and quality products, he added.