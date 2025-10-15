Toyota plans to expand pre-owned biz to 37 outlets by 2028

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said it plans to open 37 pre-owned outlets by 2028, enhancing its presence across the country.

Having forayed into the pre-owned vehicle segment in 2022, the automaker has established a presence with dedicated outlets in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Guwahati.

On Wednesday, it opened an outlet in Chandigarh.

"As part of our mid-term plan to strengthen Toyota’s nationwide presence, we are set to launch 37 new outlets by 2028. With this expansion, our focus is to redefine India’s pre-owned vehicle market by setting new benchmarks of trust, quality, and customer experience," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Deputy MD Tadashi Asazuma said in a statement.

The company runs its pre-owned car business under the aegis of Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS), a subsidiary of TKM.

Since its inception, the TMSS vertical has sold nearly 4,000 vehicles.