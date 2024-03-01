Toyota Kirloskar Motor records highest-ever monthly sales in February

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday reported its best-ever monthly wholesales at 25,220 units in February.

The company's total dispatches to dealers increased by 61 per cent last month to 25,220 units as compared with 15,685 units in February 2023.

While domestic sales stood at 23,300 units, exports were at 1,920 units in the month, the automaker said in a statement.

"We continue to witness rising demand coupled with good customer enquiries from across the regions. Notably, the SUV and MUV models are at the forefront of this demand surge," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President (Sales-Service-Used Car Business) Sabari Manohar said.

"We have begun the year with high optimism, we look forward to adding value and ensuring sustained market performance by fulfilling customer expectations," he added.