Toyota sales rise 11 pc in August at 34,236 units

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its sales increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 34,236 units in August.

The company's wholesale to dealers in the domestic market stood at 29,302 units last month, while exports were at 4,934 units.

In August 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had sold a total of 30,879 units.

TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Varinder Wadhwa said the company was able to maintain in August.

"September will be an important phase for the industry overall, and we will closely observe market trends as they unfold," he added.

At Toyota, the focus remains on innovating and introducing value-added services through the festive season, with the hope of uplifting customer sentiment and making purchase decisions easier and more joyful, he said. PTI MSS DR DR