Toyota sales rise 44% in July to 31,656 units

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday reported a 44 per cent growth year-on-year in total wholesales at 31,656 units in July.

The company said it was its best monthly sales ever.

The automaker had reported dispatch of 21,911 units in both domestic and exports in the same month last year.

"Demand for all our models remains at an all-time high, especially in the SUV and MPV segments," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said in a statement.

He added that the company's operational enhancement strategy, including the addition of a third shift, is supporting strong demand.

"For certain models, especially in the case of Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a streamlined supply situation has also led to a reduction in waiting periods," Maohar said.