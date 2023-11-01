Toyota sales surge 66% to 21,879 units in Oct

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said its sales increased by 66 per cent year-on-year to 21,879 units in October.

The company had dispatched 13,143 units in October 2022.

Last month, the company sold 20,542 units in the domestic market and exported 1,337 units, TKM said in a statement.

TKM Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said the October sales were mainly driven by the festive season push, along with the strong market acceptance of the entire product lineup, resulting in higher volumes.

"For us, sustained growth has been coming from across every segment where Toyota has its presence," he added.