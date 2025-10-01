Toyota sales up 16 pc at 31,091 units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said its sales increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 31,091 units in September.

The company's wholesale to dealers in the domestic market stood at 27,089 units last month, while exports were 4,002 units.

In September 2024, the automaker sold a total of 26,847 units.

"Thanks to the landmark GST reforms by the Government of India and the onset of the festive season, market sentiments have been upbeat.

"At TKM, we have passed on the full benefits of GST to our customers, which has further boosted demand across our portfolio. With the festive season gathering momentum, we are confident of a strong performance ahead," Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said in a statement. PTI MSS SHW