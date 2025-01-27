TP-Link partners with Optiemus Electronics to make telecom, IoT devices in India

New Delhi: Optiemus Electronics Ltd on Monday announced a partnership with TP-Link, a leading global electronics brand, to manufacture its networking devices and smart home products in India.

Advertisment

The strategic partnership aims to serve India's growing demand for connected devices and pave the way for Made-in-India electronics to reach export markets.

"This collaboration reinforces TP-Link's commitment towards the 'Make in India' vision and bolsters India's resolve to become the global hub for telecom and electronics manufacturing," the two companies said in a release.

Under the partnership, Optiemus Electronics Ltd (OEL) will be manufacturing a range of key telecom and IoT products like GPON (ONT), cameras (Security and Surveillance), Home Wi-Fi routers, Enterprise Routers, Modems/ Gateways, SOHO Switches, and other network expansion devices.

Advertisment

These products will be manufactured in OEL's facility having a capacity to produce up to 6 million devices per year.

"This collaboration will also pave the way forward to develop and manufacture electronic products for export markets," it said.

OEL will continue to focus on developing a local supply chain to provide power adapters, mechanical parts, and more for TP-Link.

Advertisment

This pact will reduce import dependencies and provide better control of supply, the release said.