TP Odisha discoms provide 6k new industrial connections in 3 years

Bhubaneshwar, Feb 22 (PTI) TP Odisha discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, has recently energised 5,943 industrial connections in the state, according to an official statement.

These distribution companies, including TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, have played a crucial role in supporting the industrial development of the state, it said.

Over the past three years, these discoms have facilitated the energisation of industrial connections across various sectors such as steel, IT, aluminum, cement, mining, and MSMEs including food, fisheries, and automobile industries, the statement added.

The discoms have implemented several initiatives aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining electricity connections, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business across the state, it said.

As a result of the effective operations of the discoms, the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses in Odisha have decreased. Furthermore, the state's reputation for providing reliable and high-quality power supply has made it a preferred destination for advanced startups and industries to establish their operations, thereby fostering economic growth and development, the statement said. PTI AAM. PTI AAM AAM MNB