TP Parivart to set up 70 MW solar project for Tata Steel

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary TP Parivart has inked a pact to set up a 70 MW solar project for Tata Steel at Akola in Maharashtra.

TP Parivart Ltd has signed a power delivery agreement with Tata Steel, one of the country's leading steel manufacturing companies, for a 70 MW group captive solar power plant at Akola, Maharashtra, a BSE filing said.

The project is expected to generate 154 million units (MUs) of power annually and reduce carbon emissions by 1,15,000 tonnes, the filing said.

TP Parivart Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) and TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power. PTI KKS SGC TRB