TP Renewable Microgrid, NDDB collaborate to boost renewable energy in dairy sector

New Delhi: Tata Power on Thursday said its arm TP Renewable Microgrid has inked an initial pact with the National Dairy Development Board to facilitate various initiatives to advance renewable energy technologies within the dairy value chain.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Meenesh Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and Manoj Gupta, CEO, TP Renewable Microgrid, a statement said.

Central to this collaboration are several key initiatives designed to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency within the milk value chain.

This includes the solarisation of Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCSs), Bulk Milk Coolers (BMCs), and Milk Chilling Centers, facilitated by cutting-edge solar microgrid technology.

Additionally, the partnership prioritises the integration of dung-based biogas power generators into these microgrids, advancing sustainable energy practices within the dairy sector.

Shah said, "By integrating renewable energy solutions, we aim to boost the operational efficiency across the dairy value chain and promote the use of green fuels." A key highlight of this partnership is the plan to transform Mujkuva village in Anand district, Gujarat, into a carbon-neutral village. This endeavour targets to promote sustainability in rural economies and foster a greener future for the dairy industry.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "Our partnership with the NDDB will revolutionise the dairy sector by integrating advanced renewable energy technologies, significantly reducing carbon emissions and enhancing operational efficiency."