TP Solar bags Rs 455 cr order to supply solar modules

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Tata Power on Monday said its step-down arm TP Solar has secured a Rs 455 crore order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company to supply 300 MWp solar modules.

Advertisment

The modules will be delivered across Maharashtra this year, according to a statement.

"TP Solar Ltd (TP Solar), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power) has signed a contract with the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MSPGCL) to supply 300 MWp of ALMM-certified solar modules for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 project," the company said in the statement The award forms part of MSPGCL's larger 750 MWp tender, which was finalised following a competitive e-Reverse Auction (eRA) process.

TP Solar operates India's largest single-location solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

With a capacity of 4.3 GW each for cells and modules, the facility has been designed with open spaces to accommodate future expansion.

Tata Power, through its subsidiary TPREL, has invested nearly Rs 4,300 crore to establish this plant, which marks a significant step towards indigenisation in the solar value chain and achieving self-sufficiency in both solar cell and module manufacturing.

Equipped with advanced TOPCon and Mono PERC technologies, the plant produces ALMM-certified modules as well as DCR modules using India-made cells in this plant. PTI KKS SHW