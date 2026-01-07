TP Solar produces 940 MW cell, 990 MW module in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) TP Solar, an arm of Tata Power, has reported a manifold growth in its cell production to 940 megawatt (MW) during the December quarter of FY26, from 196 MW in the same quarter of the preceding financial year.

The company produced 990 MW modules in Q3FY26, around 7 per cent higher than 927 MW in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Tata Power said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Set up at an investment of Rs 4,300 crore, TP Solar operates one of India's largest single-location state-of-the-art, 4.3-GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

During April-December 2025, the facility produced 2.8 GW of solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules.

TP Solar is a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power. PTI ABI HVA