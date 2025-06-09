TP Solar's Tamil Nadu plant crosses 4 GW module production mark

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Tata Power on Monday said its manufacturing arm TP Solar has crossed 4 GW solar module output at its Tamil Nadu plant.

The plant has cumulatively produced 4,049 MW of solar modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells till May 31, 2025, Tata Power said in a statement.

"With a strategic focus on scaling up production, the company is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in FY26, further solidifying its commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition," it added.

TP Solar operates India's largest single-location solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

With a capacity of 4.3 GW each for cells and modules, the facility has been designed with open spaces to accommodate future expansion.

Tata Power, through its subsidiary TPREL, has invested nearly Rs 4,300 crore to establish this plant, which marks a significant step towards indigenisation in the solar value chain and achieving self-sufficiency in both solar cell and module manufacturing.

Equipped with advanced TOPCon and Mono PERC technologies, the plant produces ALMM-certified and DCR modules using India-made cells in this plant.

TPREL also has a 682 MW solar module and a 530 MW solar cell plant in Bengaluru, operating at full capacity to support the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) cells and modules production. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL