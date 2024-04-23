TP Western Odisha Distribution appoints Parveen Kumar Verma as CEO

Sambalpur, Apr 23 (PTI) TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Parveen Kumar Verma as its new CEO.

With over two and half decades of experience in the power distribution sector, Verma brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, a statement said.

He succeeded Gajanan Kale, who has taken on the responsibility of CEO at Tata Power Delhi Distribution, it added.

The discom, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, serves 21.42 lakh consumers and a distribution area of 48,373 sq km. PTI AAM AAM SOM