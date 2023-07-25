TPDDL clocks highest peak power demand of 2,182 MW this season so far

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Amid humid weather, power discom TPDDL clocked its highest peak demand of power in this season so far on Tuesday afternoon, the company said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which has a customer base of 1.9 million in North Delhi, successfully met the demand of 2,182 MW, said a company spokesperson.

"This has successfully demonstrated that our customers' increasing energy needs were taken care of without any network limitations or power disruptions," he added.

According to State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak power demand was 7,279 MW at 3 PM.

The peak demand in the TPDDL distribution area was 2,163 MW last Friday, when Delhi registered its highest peak demand of the year at 7,398 MW. PTI VIT BAL BAL