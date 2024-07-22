TPDDL conducts capacity building programme on smart metering for Senegal officials

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) conducted a two-week international capacity building programme on smart metering for officials from Senegal, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The training programme sessions on "Best Practices in Smart Metering" for senior officials from Senegal National Electricity Agency (SENELEC), were held in various cities of the country, she said.

"By equipping utilities with the necessary knowledge and skills, we can contribute to building a more sustainable and efficient power ecosystem," said TPDDL Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Kale.