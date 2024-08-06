TPEML teams up with TPREL to accelerate adoption of rooftop systems, EVs

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Tata Motors' passenger electric vehicle arm TPEML on Tuesday said it has teamed up with Tata Power Renewable Energy to accelerate faster adoption of rooftop systems and electric vehicles in the country.

Under the collaboration, Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will install rooftop systems for the EV customers of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), it said in a statement.

In addition to this, the two partners will promote EVs, EV charging and solar Rooftop systems to their respective customers as well, it added.

The tie-up comes amid the government's support to EVs through multiple initiatives over the last several years and recently launched the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at providing subsidised solar rooftop installations to 1-crore households in the country, the statement said.

India's net zero journey can only be achieved by switching to EVs and renewable power. "We see significant synergies between the customers of EVs and solar rooftop systems", Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said.

"Over 90 per cent of the EV customers use home charging, and nearly 30 per cent of our EV owners are already using solar rooftop systems. Combining forces with Tata Power Renewable Energy, we intend to democratise zero-emissions mobility and decouple EVs from the grid while reducing running costs for customers," Chandra added.

Stating that while EVs and solar rooftop systems deliver an independent business case for customers, the statement said combining the two solutions delivers several additional benefits to customers, including a reduced cost of ownership for EVs and electricity bill for such customers, accelerating the payback for solar rooftop owners who buy an EV.

"Combination of solar rooftop and EV is a promising, cost-effective, sustainable solution for India and hence, naturally complementary. We are excited to collaborate with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd to drive greater adoption of rooftop systems and EVs," said Praveer Sinha, managing Director and CEO at Tata Power.

Tata Power plans to aggressively promote solar rooftop adoption through its extensive network of over 700 channel partners and retailers to cover the pan-India market.

The company has installed over 1 lakh home chargers and 5,600 public chargers across India, the statement said.