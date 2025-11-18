TPL, ASI sign MoU to provide services for design, construction of aircraft maintenance facilities

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Aircraft Support Industries (ASI Global) to provide services for the design and construction of aircraft maintenance facilities in India.

As part of the collaboration, TPL and ASI Global will jointly offer end-to-end, turnkey solutions for MRO and hangar facilities.

Tata Projects in a statement said the strategic partnership combines TPL's extensive EPC expertise and integrated delivery capability with ASI Global's advanced structural design and modular construction technology, ensuring best-in-class quality, safety, and speed-to-market for Indian aviation clients.

Tata Projects Ltd MD & CEO Vinayak Pai said, "This partnership marks an important step in delivering world-class, state-of-the-art MRO facilities for India's rapidly growing aviation sector." Aircraft Support Industries Managing Director Mark Langbein said, "Our extensive experience in aircraft hangar design and construction and our engineering capabilities, coupled with Tata Projects proven track record in delivering substantial and complex infrastructure projects throughout India, we provide a very compelling case to the market." PTI BKS TRB