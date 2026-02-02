TPREL commissions 198-MW wind energy project in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Monday commissioned a 198 megawatt (MW) wind energy project in Tamil Nadu.

The project has been commissioned under the Group Captive model in Karur for Tata Steel, TPREL said in a statement.

The project comprises 55 wind turbine generators of 3.6 MW each, and is designed to generate 31 million units of clean electricity annually, further advancing Tata Steel's decarbonisation journey and strengthening TPREL’s contribution to India's renewable energy capacity.

The project offsets 26,350 tonnes of CO₂ annually, thereby ensuring a green supply. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL