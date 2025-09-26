TPREL inks pact with Bank of Baroda to offer solar financing solution to MSMEs

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed an agreement with public lender Bank of Baroda to offer financing solutions to MSMEs and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) units for solar equipment and projects.

Under this partnership, Bank of Baroda will extend financial assistance to borrowers purchasing solar equipment and projects of up to 10 MW capacity through TPREL or its authorised partners, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The financing scheme offers a rate of interest starting from 7.75 per cent, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) coverage and flexible repayment tenure of up to 120 months.

As of August 2025, TPREL has completed over 2.49 lakh rooftop solar installations, achieving a cumulative capacity exceeding 3.6 GWp.

Various renewable energy companies have tie-ups with banks to offer lending facilities for solar adoptions.