TPREL to supply 9 MW green energy to Tata Motors plant in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Monday said it will supply 9 megawatt of green energy to Tata Motors' plant in Pantnagar as part of an agreement.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with Tata Motors Limited Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand, Tata Power said in a statement.

The project will be commissioned within six months from the PPA execution date. It will utilise rooftop and ground-mounted units for installation, TPREL said.

Once commissioned, the project is estimated to make a carbon emission reduction of 25 tonnes annually.

In an earlier partnership, TPREL and Tata Motors successfully established a 7 MWp solar project at the Pantnagar manufacturing facility.

TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said, "Tata Power Renewables with this partnership with Tata Motors is supporting India's green energy future. The 9 MWp solar power installation resonates with our commitment to fostering the widespread adoption of eco-friendly clean energy solutions across industries".

Post commissioning of the 9 MW project, the total renewables capacity of TPREL will reach 7,783 MW, including 3,651 MW projects under various stages of implementation.

At present, the company's operational capacity stands at 4,132 MW.