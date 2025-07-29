Tractor dispatches to see 4-7 pc growth in FY26

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Tractor dispatches from companies to dealers are expected to grow at a moderate pace of 4-7 per cent in the current fiscal, as per rating agency Icra.

The domestic industry saw volumes grow by 10.5 per cent year-on-year in June this year and 9.3 per cent in the April-June quarter compared with the same period last year.

"Going forward, wholesale volumes are estimated to grow at a moderate pace of 4-7 per cent in FY2026. The projected growth is likely to be supported by above-normal monsoons, which are expected to boost agricultural production across key regions," Icra said in a statement.

The rating agency said that despite global macroeconomic headwinds, commodity costs have eased, driven by a slowdown in global demand and a correction in Chinese steel prices.

This trend is likely to support margins of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it added.

As a result, the credit profile of tractor manufacturers is expected to remain healthy, backed by rising volumes, low debt, and adequate cash and liquid investments, Icra said.