Trade and tariff wars have no winners: China at WEF

Davos, Jan 20 (PTI) Calling for greater cooperation and dialogue in the global economy, China on Tuesday said trade and tariff wars have no winners.

In a special address here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, China's Vice-Premier He Lifeng said, "China will open its door wider to the world." He said that the country plans to expand its market, particularly in the services sector.

He called for increased cooperation and dialogue in the global economy.

"While economic globalisation is not perfect, countries cannot completely reject it and retreat to self-isolation," he said.

He also detailed economic progress in China, noting that the country has put domestic demand at the top of its economic agenda in 2026 in an effort to boost consumption while maintaining its production prowess. PTI BJ HVA