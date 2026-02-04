Trade deal with US will hurt Indian farmers; govt wants to destroy agri sector: Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The India-US trade deal will hurt the interests of Indian farmers, and the government wants to destroy the country's agriculture sector, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Wednesday.

Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Upper House, the Congress party president also said that in the last 11 years, the government has "bulldozed" social justice and equality, and parliamentary democracy.

Hitting out at the manner in which the India-US trade deal was announced, Kharge said it is an insult to the Indian Parliament that parliamentarians got to know about the deal when it was in session from US President Donald Trump and not the government.

Quoting US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, he said, "The new US-India deal will export farm products to India's massive markets, lifting prices and pumping cash into rural America".

"Meaning American farmers will benefit," Kharge said.

"Tell us, are you (government) working for the welfare of farmers, or are you against the farmers?" Asserting that the deal will hurt the interests of Indian farmers, he alleged that the government wants to "destroy" the Indian agriculture sector.

American imports will come at zero tariff, and what India exports there will be at 18 per cent, he lamented.

"The fact that parliamentarians came to know about the India-US trade deal from President Trump and not the government is an insult to Parliament," he said, adding that Trump is telling what India should do and how to run it from the US.

Indian farmers will be destroyed by this deal, he added.

On Monday, Trump, in a social media post, announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington would bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 50 per cent, after a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his speech, Kharge said the President's address was silent on many important matters and raised issues of social justice, social harmony, attack on constitutional democracy, economy, difficulties faced by farmers and workers and the government's shortcomings in its foreign policy.

After the Independence, two of the most important goals before the nation were setting up a system to provide social justice and equality, and giving the country a parliamentary democracy, but "in 11 years you have bulldozed both", he said.

In the last few years, the government has weakened the four pillars of the constitution -- justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, Kharge said.

He further said that in the last 11 years, the Modi government has weakened the fabric of social justice.

While the President's address mentioned women's reservation, in reality, women have only remained vote banks for the BJP, Kharge claimed, adding that if the Prime Minister was really concerned about women's reservation, then the Women's Reservation Act would have been implemented without any conditions.

He also alleged that under the NDA rule, atrocities against minorities, tribals and women have increased. Many schemes implemented by the earlier Congress government to uplift scheduled tribes and scheduled tribes have been completed by the current government, and fund allocations have been cut.

Kharge also lashed out at the government for "uprooting and throwing away" legislations, including MNREGA, which were aimed to provide citizens basic rights and for the betterment of citizens.

On social harmony, he said any discussion on the matter will be incomplete without mentioning Manipur, where at least 200 people have died, and 70,000 have been displaced.

"You have made Manipur a militarised zone," Kharge said, adding that it took two years for the Prime Minister to visit the troubled state.

Kharge also raised concern over rising violence against minorities and attacks on Churches in several states, while accusing the BJP spokesperson of spewing venom and spreading hatred between different communities.

"Do you want to build Viksit Bharat on the foundation of hatred and division?" he asked, adding that if the government continued with its policy, it would be responsible for breaking up the nation.

He also alleged the ruling dispensation of not entertaining demands from the opposition for discussion on various issues in Parliament by rejecting short-notice questions and half-hour discussions.

Alleging that the Prime Minister always stays away from replying to questions in Parliament, Kharge said several questions raised by Opposition members were rejected on flimsy grounds.

He accused the government of wanting to impose new laws and pass legislation without discussion or proper scrutiny in Parliament, while also alleging that in non-NDA-ruled states, Raj Bhavan has become offices of the BJP and RSS, and Governors were acting as agents of the Centre.

Highlighting the issue of inequality, citing the World Inequality Report, Kharge said 40 per cent of India's total wealth is held by 1 per cent of the population and asked what steps have been taken by the government to address the issue.

He also raised the issue of rising unemployment among youths despite large-scale vacancies in government posts and PSUs across the country, while flagging concern over heightened drug seizures, especially from ports in Gujarat.

Kharge also hit out at the government over the new labour codes, saying in order to benefit its "corporate friends", the government has finished the laws that were framed before and after Independence, which "guaranteed the future of workers".

Taking a dig at the government's 'Achche Din' slogan, he said, due to the smoke of pollution, one can't see 'Achche Din' and 11 years of failed strategy meant people are now forced to buy air purifiers.

"Those who talk about ease of doing business can't give ease of breathing...," Kharge lamented. PTI RKL CS RKL BAL BAL