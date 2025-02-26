Trade, tech, tourism, industry will be key drivers for Assam's development: Union minister Goyal

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said 3Ts — trade, technology and tourism along with 3Is — industry, infrastructure and investment — will take Assam towards development.

"Unprecedented progress is taking place in Assam which is the 'crown of the Ashtalakshmi' states of the Northeast region. It will surge further ahead due to the talent, hardwork and hospitality of the people of the state," Goyal said at the valedictory session of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure summit here.

Assam government rejected various investment proposals during the summit but focused on the practical and possible ones which could be implemented, he said.

A permanent exhibition hall and convention centre like the Bharat Mandapam will be set up in Assam as a joint venture between the Centre and the state government, Goyal added. PTI DG MNB