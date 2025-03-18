Trade unions call for nationwide strike on May 20 against privatisation, labour codes

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Several trade unions on Tuesday called for a nationwide strike on May 20 to press for various demands, including scraping of labour codes, stopping privatisation and holding regular consultations through Indian Labour Conference.

The National Convention of Workers organised by the platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations adopted a declaration to carry out a two-month campaign which will be culminated with a nationwide general strike on May 20, a statement said.

The leaders who addressed the convention endorsed the declaration.

Among those who addressed the convention included Ashok Singh from INTUC, Amarjeet Kaur from AITUC, Harbhajan Singh from HMS, Tapan Sen from CITU, Harish Tyagi from AIUTUC, K Indu Prakash Menon from TUCC, Lata Ben from SEWA, Rajiv Dimri from AICCTU, Jawahar Prasad from LPF, and Ashok Ghosh from UTUC.

"May 20th shall be the launching pad towards series of nationwide decisive struggles of workers and peasants in the future," the statement said.

The convention unanimously adopted a declaration that indicts the NDA government for inflicting the downward spiral of miseries on the working people, for the pro-corporate and anti-worker policies that have resulted in a perfect storm of joblessness, poverty and inequality.

The declaration includes major demands like scraping of labour codes, stopping privatisation of public sector undertakings and services, minimum monthly wages of Rs 26,000, minimum monthly pension of Rs 9,000 under Employees Pension Scheme and holding the regular sessions of the Indian Labour Conference.

The union leaders also demanded that those not covered under any scheme be given Rs 6,000 per month by creating a special fund with contributions from states and the Centre. PTI KKS HVA