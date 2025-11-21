Trade unions condemn labour reforms

New Delhi: A joint forum of 10 labour unions on Friday condemned the labour reforms, saying the move is "anti-worker” and supports employers.

However, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh welcomed the reforms and termed it a long-awaited move.

In a landmark overhaul of labour laws, the government on Friday notified all four Labour Codes, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.

In a statement, the Joint Platform of 10 central trade unions said they strongly condemn the blatantly unilateral implementation of anti-worker, pro-employer labour codes from today.

"This arbitrary and undemocratic notification of the four labour codes defies all democratic ethos and has wrecked the character of the welfare state of India to rubbles," the platform said.

In a separate statement, BMS said the four labour codes address the concerns of the labour market.

"The broadening of wage coverage beyond scheduled employment and extension of social security protection to new and unorganised sectors reflect forward-looking reforms aligned with aspirations of the modern workforce," BMS said.